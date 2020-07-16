Roanoke’s vice mayor reacts to violent weekend of shootings

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Vice Mayor Joe Cobb is reacting to the recent gun violence that took place in the city over the weekend.

Cobb said it was alarming to hear about the four separate shootings that injured three different people, including a juvenile male.

This week, the city’s Task Force to Reduce Gun Violence is going to meet virtually for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

The group’s plan is to come up with measurable goals focused on prevention and intervention. Those steps include hiring a RESET rapid response coordinator funded by a nearly $80,000 grant, recruiting volunteers to step in and help the community after a shooting, and educate kids and families.

“We’re a little behind, but we are now poised to be able to make up some ground and move forward,” said Cobb.

The task force is meeting virtually via Zoom at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 17.