Two people found shot in a car at Roanoke Sheetz

ROANOKE, Va. – According to Roanoke City Police, two people were found with gunshot wounds in a car parked at the Sheetz gas station off of Williamson Rd and Orange Ave in Roanoke Wednesday night.

Police say the call came in just after 11 p.m.

Police say the shooting did not happen at the Sheetz, but the car was driven there after.

The two people shot were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

No word on the status of their injuries at this time.

Police say they do not have any suspects so far.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police.