Firefighters drive through creek to get to house fire in Montgomery County

ELLISTON, Va. – An early morning house fire proved challenging for local firefighters on Thursday.

Pictures from the Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department show a house just outside of Elliston in Montgomery County fully engulfed.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Multiple fire departments from Montgomery County as well as Roanoke County firefighters responded. Everyone got out safely.

The bridge on the road leading to the house is out, so firefighters had to drive through a creek to get there.

“We have some very similar areas in Roanoke County, so this is nothing really new to us when things like this happen,” Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department Community Outreach Coordinator Brian Clingenpeel said. “It was a challenge, it did create a little bit of a delay last night in response to the fire.”

The cause of the fire has not been determined.