Person likely permanently injured after launching illegal firework in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – One person’s life will likely never be the same after launching an illegal firework in Roanoke on Wednesday.

On July 15, Roanoke Fire-EMS crews responded to a call for a traumatic injury and arrived to find a person who they said had sustained a significant injury from improperly using an illegal firework.

The injury will likely result in permanent disfigurement to the patient’s injured extremities, according to Roanoke-Fire EMS.

No criminal charges will be filed in this incident.

The City of Roanoke E-911 Center has recorded 91 calls for fireworks since July 5.

In Virginia, it is illegal to possess, use, store, sell, or handle any firework that explodes, rises into the air, travels laterally, or fires projectiles into the air.