“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek says cancer treatments are “paying off”

Thursday, Alex Trebek gave viewers a health update for the first time in months. The legendary “Jeopardy!” host told fans he’s “doing well” and that his treatments for pancreatic cancer as “paying off.”

“I’m doing well,” the 79-year-old host said in a video recorded at his home. “I’ve been continuing my treatment and it is paying off, though it does fatigue me a great deal. My numbers are good. I’m feeling great. In fact, during the break from the studio, I even wrote a book that will be coming out July 21.”

The book is titled “The Answer Is …Reflections on My Life.”

Trebek announced he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March 2019. He has faced several rounds of chemotherapy and has kept fans of the show updated throughout his journey.

