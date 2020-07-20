87ºF

Junior League’s 2020 Stocked Market canceled due to coronavirus

ROANOKE, Va. – The Junior League of the Roanoke Valley is canceling the 2020 Stocked Market, originally scheduled for November.

According to a release, this is the first time the event has been canceled in its more than 30-year history.

Ticket holders are being asked to donate the cost of their ticket, $10, to Junior League to help with its investments throughout the community. On average, Junior League invests about $70,000 per year locally.

Junior League still plans on giving out community grants for this year, and applications for next year will open in the fall for 2021 grants.

