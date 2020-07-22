Health official: More businesses cracking down on mask enforcement

ROANOKE, Va. – One local health director said businesses appear to be learning the importance of wearing a face mask.

As 10 News has reported, many major retailers have banned people from not wearing a mask indoors.

In Virginia, masks have been required in public buildings since May, but many businesses have reportedly not been enforcing the policy.

Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts Director Dr. Molly O’Dell said on Tuesday the Virginia Department of Health is reaching out to businesses whenever a mask complaint is reported.

“We help them develop tools or approaches to individuals who choose not to wear face coverings,” O’Dell said. “This whole epidemic has been a continual learning process of all sorts of behavior changes at every level of our community, and this is just another manifestation of that.”

To report a complaint about face masks, click here.