Face masks will be mandatory at times in Virginia, starting Friday
Announcement came during Tuesday’s coronavirus update
RICHMOND, Va. – Virginians will soon be required to wear face masks at certain times.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced the requirement during today’s coronavirus update.
Starting Friday, masks will be required:
- Everyone ages 10 and up
- Inside all brick and mortar retail establishments
- Inside all personal care & grooming establishments
- Inside places where people congregate
- Inside food & beverage establishments, except when eating
- On public transportation
- When accessing state or local services
There are some exceptions to this requirement. Masks will not be required:
- While eating or drinking
- While exercising
- If you have trouble breathing or are unable to remove the mask without help
- If your health conditions prohibit wearing a face covering
Enforcement of these requirements will be done through the Virginia Department of Health, rather than law enforcement agencies.
With regards to when these requirements would be lifted, the governor said that as soon as its safe to do so, he will.
The governor’s chief of staff, Clark Mercer, said that enforcement is designed for business that are grossly negligent of these requirements.
During Friday’s update, he mentioned that he’d have more information come Tuesday.
