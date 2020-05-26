Face masks will be mandatory at times in Virginia, starting Friday

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginians will soon be required to wear face masks at certain times.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced the requirement during today’s coronavirus update.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The health department’s interactive map]

Starting Friday, masks will be required:

Everyone ages 10 and up

Inside all brick and mortar retail establishments

Inside all personal care & grooming establishments

Inside places where people congregate

Inside food & beverage establishments, except when eating

On public transportation

When accessing state or local services

There are some exceptions to this requirement. Masks will not be required:

While eating or drinking

While exercising

If you have trouble breathing or are unable to remove the mask without help

If your health conditions prohibit wearing a face covering

Enforcement of these requirements will be done through the Virginia Department of Health, rather than law enforcement agencies.

With regards to when these requirements would be lifted, the governor said that as soon as its safe to do so, he will.

The governor’s chief of staff, Clark Mercer, said that enforcement is designed for business that are grossly negligent of these requirements.

Gov. Northam’s update is still going on -- watch below:

[Virginia sees 1,615 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 39,342 statewide]

During Friday’s update, he mentioned that he’d have more information come Tuesday.

Stay with 10 News for more on this breaking story.