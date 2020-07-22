Loan application assistance pop-up for local businesses in need of support

ROANOKE, Va. – An event dedicated to helping small businesses access the money they need to get back on their feet during the pandemic is happening on Wednesday.

The Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center (SBDC) has been helping businesses in the Roanoke and New River Valley as well as the Alleghany Highlands for the past several months virtually. This will be their first in-person event in months.

Business owners can make an appointment to meet at the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce building for in-person application assistance for the Paycheck Protection Program loans and the Economic Injury Disaster loans.

As businesses submit their application, there will be banks on-site.

“For the most part the money is going to be in their hands fairly quickly and we’re seeing great turnaround times right now. As it starts to whine down things are moving much quicker and so we think that this will be an opportunity for people to have comfort in that; understand how they can use the money we can help with that during their time here,” said Amanda Forrester, director of Roanoke Regional SBDC.

Forrester mentioned if you own a business you qualify but if you already applied, this pop-up event isn’t for you.

“We’re really trying to reach those folks who don’t understand that they qualify which could be a sole proprietor, meaning someone who owns their business and they’re the only person that works in it. If they don’t have employees they still qualify for both of the loans that are available,” Forrester said.

To be part of the event you need to make an appointment by either calling or texting 540-632-1174. You can also schedule an appointment by clicking here.

The Roanoke Regional SBDC will host the same event in the New River Valley July 23 from noon to 5 p.m. The event is happening at the New River Valley Business Center.

Your temperature will be taken before you enter, advisors will also be working behind sneeze guards and if you don’t have a mask one will be provided.