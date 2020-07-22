‘Traditions evolve’: Taubman Museum’s annual Sidewalk Art Show goes virtual

ROANOKE, Va. – One of downtown Roanoke’s most beloved traditions is moving from the sidewalk to the computer.

Over the past six decades, the Taubman Museum of Art’s annual Sidewalk Art Show has attracted thousands of visitors. Because of COVID-19, the event is happening virtually this year.

There are two components. One is an online shop that already has more than 100 works for sale from 25 artists, while the main event will happen Aug. 15-16.

“Continuing that tradition as traditions evolve, especially during this time frame, to an online event is key not only for the museum but for the community and for the artists that are involved,” said Cindy Petersen, executive director of the Taubman Museum of Art.

Click here to learn more about the virtual Sidewalk Art Show.