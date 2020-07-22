What’s News Today: job fair, police reform

ROANOKE, Va. – The House of Delegates holds a public hearing on police and criminal justice reform. The House Courts of justice and Public Safety Committees will look at law enforcement policies, procedures and response. The committees will use comments from the hearings as it prepares legislation for the upcoming special session of the General Assembly next month.

Staffing company, Hire Dynamics, holds a drive-through job fair today. It’s looking to fill nearly 200 positions at Radial, Keeco, West Window and Solid Stone Fabrics. You will begin the application process on the company’s app with an in-person interview taking place through your car window. The job fair runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hire Dynamics office on Spruce Street in Martinsville.

Roanoke County will hold an economic town hall today. County leaders will provide an update on economic development efforts and answer your questions. The virtual meeting begins at 2 p.m. Advanced registration is required.

The Lynchburg Police Department will hold another listening session today. It's looking to understand community concern about policing following demands for change. Today's session begins at 6 p.m. at the College Hill Center on Jackson Street.

The Lynchburg Planning Commission will meet today in Council Chambers. It will hold a public hearing about possible construction of a 16 unit apartment building on Old Forest Road.

The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance will hold a virtual “Business at Breakfast” meeting today. Superintendents from Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell Counties and Lynchburg City will join the conversation, talking about back to school plans for the fall.

The man, charged with murder in a double homicide, will appear in court today in Halifax County. Mohamed Aly is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. As we’ve reported, 18 year-old Ayanna Maertens Griffin and 21-year-old Ntombo Bianda were killed on a rural highway in Turbeville. Investigators say the couple was in the area to visit a friend.

The Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy launches a five-part webinar series today on clean energy. The goal is to educate businesses and stakeholders about recent legislation, including the Virginia Clean Economy Act and talk about opportunities for clean energy businesses to expand in Virginia. Leaders will discuss energy efficiency today. We have more information, including how to register on wsls dot com.