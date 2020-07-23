Hotel Roanoke sees slow return to small conferences, aiming for big return in the future

ROANOKE, VA. – The Hotel Roanoke Conference Center said it’s looking forward to welcoming meetings and conferences back to the area.

At the height of the shutdown, the hotel was down 80% for conference space rentals, and overnight stays were down too.

In the last few weeks, small meeting rentals have begun to pick back up and the hotel is booking bigger events for the future.

The hotel is optimistic about that, but general manager Brian Wells said right now their hands are tied.

“Until social distancing isn’t a major factor and there’s some vaccine or practices that change, we’re from a capacity standpoint restricted,” Wells said.

The conference area and hotel rooms are being sanitized as frequently as possible under the new protocols. It also hopes to bring back furloughed staff once demand returns.