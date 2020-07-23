Police: Lynchburg man sought out people selling online to steal their guns

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg man is in jail after police said he stole several guns by responding to people selling guns online and asking them to move the sale to a more remote location before stealing the guns from them.

18-year-old Fabian James is charged with:

1 count of Attempted Grand Larceny (Firearm)

1 count of Grand Larceny (Firearm)

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm by Violent Convicted Felon

The string of gun thefts happened in June and July, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

On June 29, James arranged to buy a gun at a 7-11 store on Fort Avenue but changed the location and then stole two semi-automatic pistols from the victim, according to Lynchburg police.

On July 11, James arranged to buy a gun at James Crossing Apartments, but James “coaxed” the victim away from the original location and tried to steal a semi-automatic rifle, according to Lynchburg police.

Police said in the July 11 incident, the victim chased James and recovered the rifle while James ran away into the woods.

The Lynchburg Police Department reminded all citizens to be cautious when selling or buying items online and to do so in a well-lit, public place that has video security cameras in place.

James is being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

Anyone with information about this incident or anyone who may have been a victim of a similar crime is asked to contact Det. Miller at 434-455-6160 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online.