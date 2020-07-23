Roanoke 6-year-old selling lemonade to help local animal shelter

ROANOKE, Va. – A young boy is using lemonade to help raise money for a local animal shelter.

Judah, 6, has created a website to sell lemonade and lemonade powder.

A portion of the proceeds will go to Angels of Assisi in Roanoke.

The plan was to have a lemonade stand in the spring, but the coronavirus pandemic happened so he created a website instead.

Angels of Assisi executive director Lisa O’Neil said the money will be used to help care for the dogs that were brought in last week from a meat farm in South Korea and to help cover the cost of the shelter’s new building.

“We see a lot of kids with big hearts. He’s one of them, and they want to help,” O’Neil said. “Judah really put everything together and we’re so proud of him and so flattered that he would think of Angels and wanting to help animals.”

As of Wednesday, about $200 had been raised.

Judah’s father said Judah is working to get his lemonade brand registered as an official business with a plan to buy at least 500 more bottles from the manufacturer to keep up with demand.