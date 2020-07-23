Roanoke County school, community leaders discuss child care for upcoming school year

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County school leaders are coming together with local organizations to try to start a conversation about how to address child care needs during the upcoming school year.

That was the focus of Wednesday’s school board work session in Roanoke County.

Roanoke County School Board members discuss childcare with members of local organizations. (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Representatives from around a dozen organizations discussed ideas with Roanoke County School Board members.

The executive director of the Prevention Council of Roanoke, Nancy Hans, said multiple churches have reached out, asking how they can help.

“We’ve got meetings set up to go to these churches to talk about space and possibly any of their programs,” said Hans. “But I think the other piece that we have to put in place are staff for these programs and then probably how many kids would be accessing this.”

Superintendent Dr. Ken Nicely said he has also recently had conversations with local pastors about how they and their churches can help.