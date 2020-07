GALAX, Va. – People living in a nursing home in Galax are now recovering after 24 residents died from coronavirus.

According to Alan Crosby with Galax Health & Rehab, all 50 residents have been tested twice for coronavirus and both tests came back negative. Nine of those residents never tested positive.

In addition to the residents, no members of the nursing department have tested positive either.

Staff members say residents and workers will be tested regularly.