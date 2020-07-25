Governor Northam announces homegrown technology consulting company to expand in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Governor Ralph Northam announced Friday that Modea, a technology company that specializes in digital strategy for healthcare organizations, is investing $100,000 in Montgomery County.
Headquartered in Blacksburg, Modea recently moved to a larger office space and will expand to accommodate new business, creating 20 new jobs.
Modea was founded in Virginia in 2006 and focuses exclusively on the healthcare industry. The company provides strategic consulting and integration services, and designs customized software solutions and mobile applications for hospital systems and other healthcare organizations. Modea’s clients include Vanderbilt University Health, Children’s National Health System, and Carilion Clinic.