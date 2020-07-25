Rescue Mission aims to raise $100,000 as it celebrates 72 years in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Rescue Mission is celebrating 72 years of serving the community, but it needs the community’s help to keep going.

The homeless shelter is hoping to raise $100,000 by the end of July. Skolrood Law Firm has agreed to match donations up to $100,000.

Friday, the shelter held an outdoor community celebration with music, water balloons and frozen lemonade to mark the milestone.

“We’re needed but we need them and so we can’t thank the community enough for welcoming us with open arms every single day of the year and we want to make sure that they know that we’re here for them,” said Kevin Berry, the community outreach and marketing manager for the Roanoke Rescue Mission.

The shelter hoped to raise $10,000 on Friday.

To donate, contact the Rescue Mission.