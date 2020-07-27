Nature enthusiasts enjoy last free weekend at Carvins Cove before admissions resume

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Carvins Cove Nature Reserve has been free throughout the advent of COVID-19, but time is running out to enjoy the water without opening your wallet.

The Roanoke County natural attraction will restart admissions fees on August 1.

Dozens of visitors came out to enjoy Carvins Cove’s last free weekend. Some visitors such as Mark and Maureen Rimer say they will keep coming to the cove, regardless of the cost.

“Every time we have come over, we wonder if we have to pay or if we don’t, it’s not really an issue,” Maureen Rimer said. “We figure when it is time to pay, we’ve been here so many times for free that we really owe it to them.”

You have to bring your own boat to the reservoir; Carvins Cove has stopped its boat rentals because of COVID-19.