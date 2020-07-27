Search underway for 29-year-old woman after man shot multiple times at her Henry County home, deputies say

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding an Axton woman as they believe a man was shot multiple times at her home on Sunday.

Shortly before 8 p.m., authorities learned that a 37-year-old man had been shot and was dropped off at the emergency room at Sovah Health in Martinsville.

The woman who dropped him off left the hospital without giving any information.

He was then flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe that the shooting happened at the home of Brittany Monique Williams on Hobson Road in Axton.

Deputies are searching for Williams and ask anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751.