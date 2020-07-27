What’s News Today: fall sports decision, summer camps

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia High School League Executive Committee will meet in special session to discuss what high school sports could look like this fall. Earlier this month, it laid out three option for athletics. The first is the traditional option, but only cross country and golf could play. Football would be lost. Option 2 is switch fall and spring sports with lacrosse being the only high risk sport. Option 3 condense all three seasons, beginning with winter starting in December.

Part of Winston Ridge Road in Lynchburg will close today. Between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., crews will install a new water line.

The PLAY Roanoke Junior Ranger Program kicks off today. It gives kids a chance to learn about their city and local Parks and Recreation Department, learning to become stewards of natural resources through activities and challenges. You can pick up a guide at the municipal building, earn stars and turn it in for a Junior Ranger badge and certificate.

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing about changes at Smith Mountain Lake Airport. It wants to add several hangers and a terminal building. The Planning Commission voted unanimously last month to approve the project.

Botetourt County is holding several drive-by events so you can meet the new superintendent. Dr. Jonathan Russ joins the county from Fredericksburg, where he has spent the last 19 years. Today’s event will take place at Lord Botetourt High School from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Appomattox Courthouse National Historical Park holds a virtual Civil War Summer Camp starting today. Campers will take part in one or two thirty-minute programs each day this week.