WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – A 70-year-old man is dead after a fatal crash in Wythe County, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say the crash happened on Monday around 3 p.m. on Ivanhoe Road, just west of Felts Lane when Bruce Spraker, 70, of Max Meadows was driving a 2001 Ford Ranger. According to police, he ran off the road, hit an embankment and overturned.

Spraker died at the scene, according to state police.

The crash remains under investigation.