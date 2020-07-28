Hustle for the Homeless 5K to meet growing need

ROANOKE, Va. – A local nonprofit wants you to Hustle for the Homeless on August 22, 2020.

The Least of These Ministries organizes the 5K race every year.

This year is more important than ever.

Right now, the nonprofit is helping more people who are new to homelessness and those who are struggling to make rent because of the economic impact of the pandemic.

“It’s very seldom when we’re out that we close the doors of that ministry truck and we don’t hear our homeless friends yelling we love you, we love you as we leave,” said executive director Dawn Sandoval.

“One of our biggest goals for hosting this race it to just bring awareness to people that homelessness does exist right here in your own community,” said race director Rebekah McGeorge.

New this year, you can register and run the race when it's convenient for you.

The nonprofit is also raising money for a tiny house village for those who are homeless.

If you would like to take part, click here.