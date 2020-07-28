Man dead after he lost control of motorcycle, slid into police car in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. – A 28-year-old is dead after authorities say he lost control of his motorcycle and slid into the side of a police car on Friday.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash happened in Narrows around 10 p.m. when Michael Acord, 28, of Rich Creek, was driving his 2020 Harley-Davidson FXS on US-460 West.

As Acord was approaching the intersection of US-460 and 3rd Street, police say he swerved left to get around traffic stopped in the westbound lanes and lost control.

The motorcycle then rolled onto its side and slid into a Narrows police car that was stopped in the road, according to police. Authorities say the emergency equipment on the police cruiser was activated when it was hit.

Police say Acord was thrown from his motorcycle and died at the scene. He was reportedly wearing a helmet.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash remains under investigation.