Police: Lynchburg man arrested for breaking into woman’s home multiple times to steal, return her clothes

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A 40-year-old Lynchburg man who broke into a woman’s home multiple times, stole her clothes and then sometimes returned them is in jail, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

On Monday at 10:54 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Three Creeks Court for a reported burglary in progress.

A woman returned home to find a man in her house, according to police.

Police determined that the man, Kevin Conway, had broken into her home multiple times to steal some of her clothes. Sometimes, when he broke in, he would also return articles of clothing he previously stole.

Conway is charged with 11 counts of burglary and nine counts of petit larceny.

Police ask anyone who may have be a victim of a similar incident to contact Det. Stevenson at 434-455-6116.