Lynchburg Downtown-a-Thon celebrates, gives back to businesses

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Supporting Downtown Lynchburg businesses just got a little easier.

The first-ever Downtown-a-Thon begins Thursday, July 30 at 9 a.m. and ends 12 hours later at 9 p.m. It’s a twist to your typical telethon.

The event is just as unique as the businesses that make up Downtown Lynchburg while raising thousands of dollars for the downtown association’s recovery initiative for businesses hit during the pandemic.

When you visit Downtown Lynchburg Association’s website on Thursday during the 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. time frame you can watch interviews with restaurant owners, explore new breweries and wine tasting rooms, even get a behind the scenes look at how your favorite sweets and other dishes are made.

While spotlighting people to what makes Downtown Lynchburg so special the association is also collecting donations. The goal is $50,000 and through eight corporate partners, there’s already $21,000 in match donations.

As the Downtown Association’s way to say thank you, when you give you could receive exclusive merchandise. You can expect $1,000 in gift cards giveaways too.

“The businesses are the core of downtown its the fabric of why people want to come there and if they’re not still here and still around for us to support them then it seems like such a loss. So we want to make sure that we’re finding ways to support them,” said the association’s program director, Susan Brown.

Brown mentions the Downtown-a-Thon isn’t just about supporting these businesses financially. Since the event is virtual it can reach people who aren’t familiar with Downtown Lynchburg.

“I’m from Michigan and I’m telling all my family and friends to watch. Really we want people to watch because ultimately we want to raise those funds to be able to support a business but also we want you to discover some of these businesses that you maybe didn’t know before.” Brown said.

The Downtown-a-Thon is giving an option to split your donation into four monthly payments and will accept donations until August 10th.