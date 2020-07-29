Roanoke County approved Hollins development plan

HOLLINS, Va. – Roanoke County took the next step forward in reimagining the Hollins area on Tuesday night.

The board of supervisors approved the new area plan tonight.

It’s been in the works for two years.

Unlike the 419 Town Center plan, the Hollins plan is focused on transportation and housing, not as much on commercial districts.

Board vice-chair Phil North says the area is growing and has good anchor companies so housing also is a top priority.

“It’s a highly employed area, folks commute to and from other areas to get there, with suitable apartments or housing they may want to locate there and then ride a bike to work or walk to work,” said North.

One person did speak at the public hearing.

But he was neither for nor against the plan..he just wanted to let the board know his family’s farm was not for sale.