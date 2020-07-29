Work to improve busy Roanoke County interchange starts next week

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A project four years in the making to improve a busy local interchange is about to begin.

On Monday, work will start on the southbound side of Route 419 near Tanglewood Mall in Roanoke County.

Here’s a look at what’s coming:

A third lane will be added to help ease congestion getting onto U.S. 220

Sidewalks will be added

Traffic light at Ogden Road will be upgraded to include a pedestrian crossing signal

Bus stops will be consolidated into one stop.

The work isn’t expected to be complete until fall 2021, but VDOT spokesperson Jason Bond said the work shouldn’t create a huge headache for drivers.

“Drivers can expect shoulder closures and nighttime lane closures on Route 419 throughout the duration of this project. There will be, also, some impacts to the businesses along that stretch of Route 419 at nighttime,” Bond said.

VDOT and the contractor will work with businesses along the road during the construction to help them mitigate the impact of the work.