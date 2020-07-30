88ºF

Local News

Carroll County authorities searching for missing teenage girl

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Carroll County, Southwest Virginia
Campbell County authorities are searching for 17-year-old Brooke Arthur
Campbell County authorities are searching for 17-year-old Brooke Arthur (Campbell County Sheriff's Office)

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are asking for help finding for a missing teenager.

Police say they are searching for 17-year-old Brooke Arthur, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsville Police Department at 276-728-4146.

Missing Juvenile Brooke Lynn Arthur DOB: 12/13/2002 If you have any information on Brooke's location please contact Carroll County Sheriff's Office or Hillsville Police Department at 276-728-4146

Posted by Carroll County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 30, 2020

Clarification:Originally, this story identified Brooke as being from Campbell, not Carroll County

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: