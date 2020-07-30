Carroll County authorities searching for missing teenage girl

Published: July 30, 2020, 11:40 am Updated: July 30, 2020, 11:57 am

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are asking for help finding for a missing teenager.

Police say they are searching for 17-year-old Brooke Arthur, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsville Police Department at 276-728-4146.