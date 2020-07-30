Carroll County authorities searching for missing teenage girl

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are asking for help finding for a missing teenager.
Police say they are searching for 17-year-old Brooke Arthur, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsville Police Department at 276-728-4146.
Missing Juvenile Brooke Lynn Arthur DOB: 12/13/2002 If you have any information on Brooke's location please contact Carroll County Sheriff's Office or Hillsville Police Department at 276-728-4146Posted by Carroll County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 30, 2020