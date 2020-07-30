What’s News Today: Meet-and-greet, health tips

ROANOKE, Va. – Botetourt County is holding several drive-by events so you can meet the new superintendent. Dr. Jonathan Russ joins the county from Fredericksburg, where he has spent the last 19 years. Today's event will take place at James River High School from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Martinsville’s UPtown Partnership will hold a vision walk today. Members of the organization, local officials and business owners will tour parts of the business district to talk about their vision for the future.

The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce will get recovery money today. It will receive $10,000 from the Virginia Tourism Corporation.

Learn how to clean for your health. Carilion Clinic will offer a free virtual tutorial today, give you cleaning tips, to keep you healthy. The event begins at noon.

The Virginia League of Conservation Voters will issue its Conservation Scorecard today. Organization leaders will talk about legislation that they think will be good for the environment.