Lynchburg Humane Society prepares for Clear the Shelters annual event

LYNCHBURG, Va. – WSLS 10′s Clear the Shelters event is back but this year, it’ll be virtual this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lynchburg Humane Society said people interested in adopting one of its pets will have to make an appointment on its “Wait Awhile” app.

They’ll have adoption specials every day.

“A lot of these pets have been fostered during the pandemic. So they’ve been raised in a loving family. They have manners already,” Julie Barger, director of development said. “So, if you have been thinking that now is a time to get a pet? I would absolutely agree. We’ll try to reduce some of their costs where we can.”

These are the cats and dogs 10 News is featuring in our virtual event with descriptions of each pet provided by the Lynchburg Humane Society.

Cats:

Dennis Quaid : He is one of our longest residents and has been with us for 416 days now. This 6-year-old feline was originally brought in by a concerned community member who noticed Dennis did not look well. After he was all healed up he made his way into one of our foster homes to be loved on and cared for by an amazing human until his new family comes along. If you are looking for a cat with a big ol’ body and an even bigger heart, he’s your man. Dennis’s adoption fee is $79 plus a $10 microchip fee.

Wasabi : She is a tiny kitten with a big personality! This spicy girl is only 3-months-old and has been with us for about 2 months now. She has fought hard since day one to overcome sickness and the struggles of being so small without a mother to take care of her. All this has made her into the sweet little kitten she is today. If you want to open up your home to Wasabi, her adoption fee is $99 plus a $10 microchip fee. And get ready to play because she will give you a run for your money.

Boy George : He is just shy of 7 years young and has been at the Center now for 174 days. When he first arrived, he did not trust us or want to interact at all, but in just a few months, and a lot of wet food, all he wants to do is cuddle, make biscuits, and lay in the sun. He’s a shy boy with a soft heart looking for his new best friend. His adoption fee is only $10 plus a $10 microchip fee!

Chipotle : Just like her sister Wasabi, she can bring the heat! Chipotle is a spunky 3-month-old fur baby who is looking for a family with a big open space for playtime and lots of things to climb on! She has had a hard time keeping the sniffles away at the Center, but we are optimistic she will thrive and become stronger and healthier once she finds the right home! Chipotle’s adoption fee is $99 plus a $10 microchip fee.

Dogs:

Teddy : He originally came in as a lost pet 186 days ago. He is a very handsome 3-year-old hound mix that weighs in at about 50 lbs. Teddy is great with people and dogs alike and prefers a dog who will be willing to play with him. He tends to be fearful of some things, specifically loud noises and new environments. He enjoys having a space that he feels is safe and quiet. True to his hound nose, he likes to sniff and explore when he is outside. Teddy will make someone the perfect cuddle buddy and just wants to be shown that the big scary world isn’t so big and scary after all. His adoption fee is $89 plus a $10 microchip fee.

Reese: She just recently came into us a lost pet. She is estimated to be around a year old and could not be any sweeter! Reese has already become a staff favorite and a friend to all. She is still adjusting to the Center but is slowly beginning to come out of her shell once she gets a good sniff or two in. She weighs around 50 lbs and is incredibly easy to walk on a leash. She hasn’t met any other four-legged friends yet but we are hopeful that she would love them too! If you’re looking for a new snuggle buddy, Reese’s adoption fee is $109 plus a $10 microchip fee. She just recently came into us a lost pet. She is estimated to be around a year old and could not be any sweeter! Reese has already become a staff favorite and a friend to all. She is still adjusting to the Center but is slowly beginning to come out of her shell once she gets a good sniff or two in. She weighs around 50 lbs and is incredibly easy to walk on a leash. She hasn’t met any other four-legged friends yet but we are hopeful that she would love them too! If you’re looking for a new snuggle buddy, Reese’s adoption fee is $109 plus a $10 microchip fee.

* All adoptions include spay and neuter of pet if not already completed at the time of adoption.