Car crashes into Roanoke County creek

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Cave Spring Volunteer Fire Department responded to a car wreck that sent one vehicle crashing into a creek.

The department posted on Facebook about the incident around 2 p.m. on Saturday:

“At approximately 11:30 this morning CSVFD was dispatched to the cross streets of Bent Mountain Rd and Cotton Hill Rd for the report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries. Upon arrival Wagon 3 found 1 vehicle had ran off the road into the creek. Members went to work securing the vehicle and getting the patient back across the creek. The patient then refused transport and all units then cleared.”