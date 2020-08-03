Park it on the Market event to collect school supplies for Roanoke students

ROANOKE, Va. – As students get ready to go back to school, one Roanoke company is hoping you’ll donate supplies to the second annual Park it on the Market event.

On Aug. 7 and Aug. 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., ALCOVA Mortgage is teaming up with Downtown Roanoke Inc. to park a bus in the City Market.

The goal is to fill it with school supplies for Roanoke City students.

“We know that this year, COVID has really taken a toll on a lot of our families, there are a lot of families out of work and we know that kids can’t really share school supplies anymore and we know a lot of families relied on that, so we’re trying to fill up that bus,” said Kim Bratic, ALCOVA Vice President of Marketing.

If you would like to donate, you don’t have to wait until Friday to do so.

You can drop off school supply donations at ALCOVA Mortgage Branches in Roanoke, The Kirk Family YMCA, the YMCA Express at Gainsboro or Kids Square.