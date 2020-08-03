Roanoke County K9 course complete after day of construction

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A brand new police obstacle course is ready for Roanoke County’s K9 officers.

Spike’s K9 Fund finished building the course behind Roanoke County Police headquarters on Saturday. The group donated the course to Roanoke County at no cost.

Roanoke County Sgt. Tony Ayers, who handles a K9, says the course will immensely help K9 officers prepare for situations in the line of duty.

“Before this, they would learn on the fly,” Ayers said. “If we found someplace to train, such as a fence, we would do that, but there was no consistency. Now we have consistency and skill-building. It’s a beautiful thing.”

Ayers said Roanoke County will open up the course to other K9 officers and first responder dogs in the region.