Kroger to move division office from Roanoke to Richmond

ROANOKE, Va. – Kroger has announced that it is moving its mid-Atlantic regional office from Roanoke to Richmond by the end of 2020.

According to a release sent out by the company, the move is meant to establish a division office in a location that is “better equipped and positioned to serve and support all markets” throughout the region.

The company is also citing large increases in population, creating an increase in demand in both the Richmond and Hampton Roads regions as another reason for the move.

About 100 employees will have options to continue with the company as it transitions locations.

“As we prepare for this next chapter in our division, we want our associates and communities to know that we’re committed to a safe, seamless and positive transition,” said Paula Ginnett, president of Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “This is not a goodbye to Roanoke because we will remain committed to the region and we will continue to support our associates, customers and community partners throughout the area.”

According to Kroger, the company opened its first store in the Roanoke Valley 91 years ago and currently has 11 stores in the area. Stores, pharmacies and gas stations in the Roanoke area will not be affected by the transition.