Roanoke retirement community asking for 106 cards to celebrate woman’s 106th birthday

(Our Lady of the Valley Retirement Community)

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke woman is gearing up for her 106th birthday and you can help her celebrate!

Venus Tucker’s birthday is Aug. 13, and Our Lady of the Valley wants to surprise her with a special gift from the community.

The retirement community wants to collect 106 cards to mark the big day!

With current coronavirus restrictions, only limited visits are allowed.

Venus will receive the cards during her upcoming birthday party, according to the Our Lady of the Valley Retirement Community Facebook page.

If you’d like to send Venus a card, below is the address to mail it to!

Our Lady of the Valley

Attention: Sandie Donald

650 N. Jefferson Street

Roanoke, VA 24016