Virginia only at 67% response rate for 2020 Census

ROANOKE, Va. – Money for schools, roads, hospitals and jobs is on the line in the 2020 Census. However, how much each locality and state receives depends on how many people fill out this year’s census.

Currently, Virginia is nowhere near finished.

As of Tuesday, Virginia’s response rate is 67.7% Other local response rates are as follows:

Danville - 56.8%

Lynchburg - 64.4%

Roanoke - 62.3%

One Roanoke City leader who also sits on the Roanoke Valley’s Complete Count Committee, Chris Chittum, said that everyone should fill out the census because it helps localities apply for grants and funding that all goes right back to the community.

“It helps us respond as a city to different needs out there,” said Chittum.

There is still time to fill out the 2020 Census. You can do so online by visiting 2020census.gov.

You can also submit your census response by calling 844-330-2020 or by mail.