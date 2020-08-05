Wanted Lynchburg man arrested after leading police on chase

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Police arrested a wanted Lynchburg man Wednesday after he led them on a chase.

Alvin Brown, 25, was arrested on nine outstanding warrants.

An officer saw a vehicle driving on Taylor and 8th Streets just before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday and identified the driver as Brown, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

When the officer tried to pull Brown over, he sped away from the officer and drove down U.S. 29, eventually stopping near Bransford and Tyree Streets, according to Lynchburg police.

Brown got out of his vehicle and tried to run away before officers arrested him, according to Lynchburg police.

Lynchburg police said Brown wasn’t hurt and was taken into custody without the use of force.

According to Lynchburg police, Brown is facing the following charges: