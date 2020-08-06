‘A better service to the public’: Roanoke Fire-EMS receives two new medic trucks

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS has replaced two of its most essential lifesaving items.

The department recently received two new medic trucks, which will be housed in Fire Stations 1 and 2, respectively. The new Roanoke Fire-EMS medic trucks are larger than their predecessors and feature an advanced air filtration system.

Roanoke Fire-EMS Lt. Andy Fleming said the new equipment replaced trucks that had more than 100,000 miles, including one left inoperable because of maintenance issues. He believes the new additions will immensely help crews during emergencies.

“It provides a better service to the public,” Fleming said. “We know that these trucks are going to get up and go without having issues or maintenance problems. This guarantees that the delivery of service will be better for everybody.”

Roanoke Fire-EMS did not scrap the old trucks. Instead they will be moved to the department’s reserve fleet.