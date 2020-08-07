Family thankful for Roanoke Hospitality House’s support as Pulaski woman has leg amputated

ROANOKE, Va. – Thinking back on what his wife, Christie, has been through this past year, Jason Leonard is brought to tears.

Last September, she was climbing down from a retaining wall near their Pulaski home, but when she landed, “There was a drainpipe covered in leaves and she didn’t see it. When she landed, her right ankle rolled and both bones went through the side of her leg,” recalled Jason.

Doctors set the bones to heal, but they became infected and the infection spread to the tissue and bone. The chances of saving her leg were slim.

On Friday, Christie had surgery to get her right leg amputated, just below the knee.

“Nobody wants to say, ‘Yeah just take my leg.’ You kind of grow attached to it. You want to keep it. It’s a hard decision to make. You want to fight, but sometimes you realize there’s no fight left,” said Jason.

With bills piling up, Jason knew he wouldn’t be able to afford everything on his own.

That’s when he found the Roanoke Hospitality House and its founder, Terrianne Julian.

“We just knew immediately we have to help this family,” said Julian.

The organization paid for the Leonard family’s hotel, food and clothing while Christie is in Roanoke for her surgery.

“Just because we don’t have a physical location yet, doesn’t mean we can’t do something,” said Julian.

Terrianne said when it’s eventually built, the Roanoke Hospitality House will be an affordable and comfortable short-term place for folks to stay when their loved one is in the hospital or getting medical treatment in the Roanoke Valley.

Different from the Ronald McDonald House, which only serves families with children needing medical care.

The Roanoke Hospitality House has raised $40,000 so far, but still, need a lot more money and a namesake donor.

In the meantime, the organization started a family fund to help others just like Jason.

“We can help them through one of the worst days of their lives,” explained Julian.

Jason’s been sheltering their three young kids from what’s going on as hard as it is for him, he knows it harder for Christie.

Without the Hospitality House, “I wouldn’t be able to manage on my own. If they weren’t helping me I don’t know what I’d do,” said Jason.

After her surgery Friday, Christie still has a long road to recovery and Jason is trying to find the money for an electric wheelchair while she heals.