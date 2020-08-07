Henry County crash victim was missing Martinsville man, police said

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police said a Martinsville man died earlier this week in a car crash.

24-year-old Tyshawn Williams was found dead at the scene of a crash on River Road, just west of Shady View Road in Henry County, according to state police.

State police responded to the single-vehicle crash just after 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Authorities determined that Williams was driving a Mercury Milan on River Road when he ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and ran off the left side of the road.

State police said the car went down an embankment, hit a tree and overturned.

It was difficult to see the car from the road, according to state police, and their investigation revealed the crash happened on Sunday.

Williams’ family had reported him missing earlier in the week, according to state police. He died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.