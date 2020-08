HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a late-night three-vehicle crash that killed one person in Henry County.

At 11:33 p.m., state police responded to the crash in the 6600 block of Fairystone Park Highway.

The Virginia State Police Salem Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to assist with the ongoing crash investigation.

Police have not yet released any information about the victim or other two drivers involved.

The investigation is ongoing.