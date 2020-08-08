Volunteer group selling t-shirts to raise money for McAfee Knob trailhead improvements

ROANOKE, Va. – A group of volunteers is trying to raise money to improve the McAfee Knob trailhead.

The Roanoke Appalachian Trail Club wants to raise about $200,000 to buy a 7-acre plot of land right next to the existing trailhead parking lot.

The goal is to expand parking and potentially add bathrooms.

VDOT construction on a new pedestrian bridge over Route 311 will eat up about 40% of the spots during that time.

That’s why the club’s president, Jim Beeson, said it’s time to act before it’s too late.

“It’s really a lost opportunity if we don’t take advantage of it,” said Beeson.

T-shirts are on sale until August 22. Click here to buy one.