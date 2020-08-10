70-year-old man dies in Patrick County motorcycle crash

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – A 70-year-old man is dead after a crash in Patrick County on Sunday, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say the crash happened around 12:20 p.m. on Route 58 two miles east of Route 620.

According to state police, Ronald Elliott of Ridgeway was going west on Route 58 on a 2004 Harley Davidson when the motorcycle crossed the center line and hit a 2018 Nissan Titan. Police say Elliott was wearing a helmet and died at the scene.

Authorities say the driver of the Nissan, Michael Hubbard, 76, of Meadows of Dan, was wearing his seatbelt and was not hurt in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.