One suspect arrested, two wanted for armed robbery at Lynchburg hotel

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Authorities have arrested a man and are still searching for two suspects after police say the three men forced their way into a Lynchburg hotel room and assaulted the two people inside.

According to the Lynchburg Police Department, officers responded to the Travelodge in the 1500 block of Main Street around 1:40 a.m. Officers say the suspects were armed and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Jerry Hancock, 55, has been charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, entering a dwelling to commit robbery and two counts of assault and battery.

The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for the other two men involved, and this case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Det. Dubie at 434-455-6102.