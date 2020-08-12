St. Patrick’s Day in August: After postponed twice, Shamrock Hill 5K goes virtual

ROANOKE, Va. – Get ready to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in August for a great cause.

Roanoke Catholic School is paying tribute to its Celtic roots while raising money during the 30th annual Shamrock Hill 5K, but this time it’s virtual and not happening St. Patrick’s Day Weekend.

St. Patrick’s Day weekend 2020 was around the time large gatherings were getting canceled and the first guidelines were starting to be put in place. That meant Roanoke Catholic School had to reschedule the race.

First, they rescheduled it for May, then Aug. 28. With life still not being back to normal the race is now virtual.

Roanoke Catholic School hosts virtual Shamrock Hill 5K after postponing the race twice. (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The money raised still goes to the school. It helps to maintain the building and the tuition assistance program, but with new needs due to the pandemic, this wasn’t an event they could postpone.

“It’s definitely a need, especially because we’re about to enter what’s probably going to be our most challenging year ever with trying to make sure we can reopen safely, responsibly on Aug. 25 with in-person instruction five days a week,” said Michael Hemphill, director of marketing for the school.

Just because the race is virtual doesn’t mean the sense of community is lost.

You can still dress up in costume, get a good run in and help raise money for Roanoke Catholic School. It’s not the community togetherness we’re all used to, but it still makes an impression.

“If anything this is going to expand our community. Rather than only being able to reach those who live here locally to come run in the race on an early Saturday morning, now the race can be ran by people, alumni, friends and family from across the state and county,” Hemphill said.

You can register now, here. You have to finish and post your results by Aug. 27. The plan is to pick up t-shirts and awards during a drive-thru Aug. 28.