What’s News Today: downtown parking, bus depot

ROANOKE, Va. – The Town of Vinton Economic Development Committee will meet today. It will discuss development of the Gish Mill property and Vinyard Station. The meeting will be help electronically at 4:45 p.m.

Roanoke’s Board of Zoning Appeals will meet today to discuss the new proposed bus terminal in downtown. The committee could approve the plans for the station, with some conditions. It’s proposing to place a three-year time limit on the use of temporary facilities, including mobile units and restrooms while permanent facilities are built.

Parking in downtown Lynchburg will be limited, started today. Crews will be removing debris from Blackwater Creek behind the sanitary sewer crossing. Part of the parking lot behind Amazement Square, as well as from the Skate Park to Ninth Street will be closed through Saturday.