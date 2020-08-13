One dead after tractor-trailer crash on I-81 N in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – State police said one person is dead after a single-vehicle tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County.

It happened Wednesday night near mile marker 143.7.

Authorities said the tractor-trailer was headed north on I-81 when it ran off the side of the road and crashed onto the underpass below, at the I-81 S on ramp from I-581.

The I-581 to I-81 southbound ramp will be closed while the crash is cleared.

As of 11:24 p.m., the northbound right lane was closed and the right shoulder of the on ramp was blocked, according to VDOT. Drivers in that area should expect delays.