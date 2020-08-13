How did Dennis Quaid the cat get his name?

LYNCHBURG, Va. – This week, 10 News aired a story about Dennis Quaid adopting a cat named Dennis Quaid from the Lynchburg Humane Society.

It has since gone viral, being picked up by Entertainment Weekly, Us Weekly and People.

Many of you have asked: How did Dennis the cat get the name in the first place?

We took that question to the Lynchburg Humane Society.

“We take in about 4,000 animals a year, so we really just try to come up with creative names and just not have the same name twice,” said Danielle Ulmer, Adoption Center Manager with the Lynchburg Humane Society. “A lot of times if we watch a good movie or are super obsessed with this book or this actor or something like that, we’ll just throw the names out there just to try to get more creative.”

It’s unclear if there’s a super fan on staff or if maybe someone watched a good Dennis Quaid movie right before the cat showed up at the shelter.