Liberty University cancels Scaremare, citing coronavirus restrictions

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University’s annual Halloween event will not happen in 2020.

The three-weekend event began in 1972 and draws visitors from every state east of the Mississippi River, according to the university.

Scaremare presents fun-house rooms and scenes of death in order to confront people with the question, ‘What happens after I die?’

This event has offered more than 300 Liberty students an opportunity to serve and see an eternal impact.

As part of Friday’s announcement, the university said, “it is our desire to keep the health, well-being, and safety of our students, staff, and patrons our utmost priority.”

The university believed that by now, Phase 3 restrictions would be lifted; however since that’s not the case and Scaremare draws more than 25,000 people to Lynchburg each year, Liberty is canceling the event.

The university plans to continue Scaremare in 2021.